Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

