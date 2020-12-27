Magnum Market Cap Reaches $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

