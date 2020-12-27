Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $203,531.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $335,783.78 and approximately $203,531.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,279,527 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

