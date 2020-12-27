dKargo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One dKargo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00289975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.22 or 0.02091946 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

