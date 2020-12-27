JustLiquidity Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $35.02 or 0.00128928 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $333,740.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00125988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00629266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00183943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00323487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00056753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00083889 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,392 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.