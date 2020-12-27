Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

