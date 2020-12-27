Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.