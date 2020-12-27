Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 957,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

