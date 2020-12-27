SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00289975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.22 or 0.02091946 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

