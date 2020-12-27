AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,043,474 shares of company stock worth $20,756,942. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 11,094,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,805,348. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.