Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. 83,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,612. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock worth $4,370,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.