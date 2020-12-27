Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $13.96, $6.32 and $7.20. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.11 or 0.02079994 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $34.91, $6.32, $24.72, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $7.20, $62.56, $119.16, $18.11 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.