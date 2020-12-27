GAMB (GMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $444,133.07

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. GAMB has a market cap of $444,133.07 and $3,325.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.11 or 0.02079994 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

