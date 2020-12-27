Hyatt Hotels’ (H) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,265 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $877,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

