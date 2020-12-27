Quark Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

