iExec RLC Hits One Day Volume of $2.70 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and $2.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00632608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00327863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084647 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

