Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.57 Million

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $114.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $436.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,469,265.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 228,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

