Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00602445 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.