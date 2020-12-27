PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and $1.46 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00042824 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,697,970 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

