Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 432,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,452. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.