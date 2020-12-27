Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $43.75

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,455,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,454 shares in the company, valued at $366,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,468 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $404,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 111,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,784. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

