Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $23.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BOCOM International started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

