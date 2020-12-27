Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $167,729.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

