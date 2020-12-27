Metal Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $6.34 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.68 or 0.02072885 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.