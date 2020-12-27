Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $16,983.59 and approximately $17.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.68 or 0.02072885 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

