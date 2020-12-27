CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $17,947.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025115 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,564,328 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

