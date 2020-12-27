Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director Sells C$162,803.52 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48.

TSE VFF traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,971. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -326.81.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

