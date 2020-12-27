Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$23,100.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,219.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 100,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,976.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,708.00.

CVE MRZ traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.51. 229,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$27.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

