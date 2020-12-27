PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $486,861.89 and $6.60 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

