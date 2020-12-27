dForce USDx (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $23,605.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,744.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01291829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057967 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003576 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00259260 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

