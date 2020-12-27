International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. International Business Machines reported earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,822. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

