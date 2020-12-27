Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00489866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,674 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

