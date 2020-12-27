IOST (IOST) 1-Day Volume Hits $33.09 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, IOST has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OTCBTC, Binance and DDEX. IOST has a total market capitalization of $89.71 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00297849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02078604 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, BitMax, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OTCBTC, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Coineal, IDAX, Huobi, Cobinhood, WazirX, DDEX, ABCC, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Hotbit, BitMart, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Bitrue, Livecoin, Bithumb, CoinZest, Bitkub and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

