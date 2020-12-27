GoldFund One Day Volume Tops $39.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market cap of $42,150.19 and approximately $39.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005112 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001800 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001208 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.