Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,199. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

