$247.51 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $247.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.50 million and the lowest is $246.51 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $248.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $977.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.81 million to $978.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.74 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 105,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

