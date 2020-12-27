Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $6,095,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 291,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.