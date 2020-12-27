Reviewing Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get JFE alerts:

This table compares JFE and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $34.31 billion 0.17 -$1.82 billion $0.65 15.52 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.52 $198.30 million N/A N/A

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JFE and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE -7.20% -0.98% -0.38% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft beats JFE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment engages in the construction of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, very narrow aisle trucks, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, shuttles, and high rack stackers; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.