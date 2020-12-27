BITTO (BITTO) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $549,505.31 and $155,611.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BITTO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00043684 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001929 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004583 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

BITTO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

