$0.12 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 8,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

