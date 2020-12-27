Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

