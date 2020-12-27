Aragon Trading Down 8.8% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $113.63 million and $11.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00010727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

