Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,792.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $1,734.16. 465,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,577.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

