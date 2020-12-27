Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $81.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.04 million and the highest is $83.50 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $449.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.72 million to $452.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $684.20 million, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $724.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 510,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,477. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.