Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of LU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 1,612,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,907. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

