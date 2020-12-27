Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 56,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 191,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Movado Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Movado Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

