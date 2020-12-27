Brokerages Set The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Target Price at $13.50

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

MIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

The Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 2,070,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,431. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.