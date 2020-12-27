Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $207.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $213.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.23 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 36,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

