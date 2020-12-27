NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.02066785 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

