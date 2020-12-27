GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.91 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. GAPS has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $2,645.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,888.75 or 1.00017881 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

