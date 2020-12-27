BOOM One Day Volume Hits $5,981.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5,981.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00127384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00633657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00155830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085628 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,269,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,239,055 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

